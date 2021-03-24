To the editor: Our country was founded by immigrants, mostly from Europe, in the first 200 years.
Except, of course, for the enslaved people who were brought here against their will.
We are known as a melting pot. People from different cultures and areas of the world all coming together in one country. Two decades ago, analysis of the human genome established that all human beings are 99.9 percent the same. Race is a social concept, not a scientific one. "The idea of race," anthropologist Ashley Montagu wrote, "was the deliberate creation of an exploiting class seeking to maintain and defend its privileges against what was profitably regarded as an inferior caste."
I wonder how allowing immigrants into our country, a country of immigrants, will ruin our country? I wonder, if all of the immigrants were light-skinned, blue-eyed and blond, would those who fear immigration be afraid?
Joanne Cooney, Great Barrington