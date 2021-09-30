To the editor: We are a nation of immigrants.
Our parents or grandparents or great-grandparents came to this country for opportunity. They didn't need to fit into some category. They just needed to get here.
Why do we erect barriers so the people who want to come here to cut our grass, wash our dishes and unload our trucks can't? Let's get real: Immigrants never took middle-class jobs, and these immigrants won't either. Let's let them in so that our jobs can be filled and we can all get back to work.
Bruce Nielsen, Hinsdale