We are all in the gray together
To the editor: I was impressed and glad reading Thomas Sullivan’s letter of Jan. 2 emphasizing the importance of coming back to the middle.
I agree with him from my own experience. I am an artist, painting realistically for 40 years. Painting realistically means that I have always observed and studied the objects: shapes, colors and locations of the brightest spot and the darkest. One day I realized that I have always worked between these two opposing extremes. On the canvas, for example, between the top and the bottom, and left and right. For colors, between the warmest and the coldest. Edges: the sharpest and the softest.
This influenced my way of thinking and viewing today’s America and generally our human society. Please imagine that you are going to paint like me, but using just black and white paints. In order to paint realistically, you are going to mix black and white to create a huge and wide area of “gray” from near black to near white. If you don’t mix them, black and white stay side by side like two extremes opposing each other without touching or mixing. No middle ground.
Today’s problems in America are as if coming from this black-and-white thinking with no gray area in the middle. So if one says any good things about socialism, one may be treated by some people as their enemy, but just as I have always studied both the bright and the dark sides of the objects, I try to study both the bright and the dark sides, not only of socialism, but also of democracy. By doing so, we all could learn how to keep our democracy good and healthy, even learning good things about socialism.
Individualism also has both a bright and dark side. Black-and-white-only thinkers see individualism from only its bright side, and never study the dark. For a free society to remain strong, there must also be limits, in addition to individual freedom as we see in with so many aspects of COVID-19 response. This is the gray area of individualism.
Recognizing both the light and dark sides leads to understanding, rather than just trying to win.
This is why my experience as an artist has also led me to agree so heartily with the point of Mr. Sullivan’s letter, the importance of keeping an understanding of the middle “gray” area.
Ken Otsuka, Great Barrington