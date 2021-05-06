To the editor: The good will of so many men and women in the community inspired us to hope.

Generous acts of kindness and professional expertise honor God's compassionate care for the human family God created with a gift of divine life.

The pandemic teaches us how connected we are globally. In the life and death of George Floyd, we learn the red blood that flows in a man of color is the same that flows in the bodies of all human persons. Blood is life. 

God bless America, one nation under God.

Ellen Mary Dagostino, Lee

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.