We are at war
To the editor: The U.S. was an active combatant in World War II, but Germany never landed its troops on the East Coast nor did Japan ever land its troops on the West Coast. COVID-19, however, did land and has spread death from coast to coast.
To date, COVID-19 has killed more than 315,000 U.S. citizens, more than all U.S. combat deaths in WWII (291,000) and more than five times the total of such deaths in Vietnam (58,000).
This invader is a sniper and kills by surprise. It kills slowly with grotesque final stages. Yet, even with public recognition of these ghastly facts and statistics, our elected officials are reluctant to state publicly that we are at war with this invading enemy. The empty plea to wear a mask and observe social distancing rules should be replaced by national legislation creating an absolute obligation to comply with these rules, now made statutory law, violation of which would be a crime. Our best scientific minds consistently recommend that we wear a mask, observe rules of social distancing and avoid crowds.
The side of society which refuses to comply with these recommendations argues that this compliance impairs their privacy and their right to live their own lives as they choose. This right does not include the right to endanger me or my family and my children. Refusal to mask or distance presents a clear and present danger to their fellow citizens. It’s well past time for federal and state government offices to step up and lead this nation in its defense against this invading enemy.
Timothy J. Sullivan Jr., Pittsfield