To the editor: The Supreme Court reversed the decision of Roe v. Wade, leaving it to the states to decide.
Are we ready for this? I don’t think so. Here’s why:
The bottom line is that we lack enough compassion and understanding. We aren’t ready to support the women who are dealing with a terrifying or dangerous pregnancy. Those in power can’t see or feel the damage they are doing to the citizens they are supposed to support.
I understand the cry for protection of a baby. As a mother, there is no greater form of love than that of a child. And I know that my child was clearly aware in the womb by a certain point and would respond to my voice or touch. But for the Supreme Court justices who made this decision, there is no love for those in danger, nor love for those who are marginalized.
We care deeply about saving a thousand endangered beings on Earth. But we don’t care enough to provide proper safety for the human beings who live here now. If we are going to make laws that prohibit women from doing things we don’t agree with, then we must make equal laws for those who need support. We must create a society that truly teaches mankind to have men who are kind.
Here is something radical meant as a joke, but with validity to it. If we are going to regulate women’s bodies, then why not men’s? Why don’t we regulate testosterone? Think of all of the problems caused by young men whose hormones are raging? Can we survive on planet Earth while dealing with the problems of rage, gun violence, cruelty, brutality and wars that are perpetrated by men?
I am concerned about men who are aggressive and angry and can now carry a concealed weapon. When someone’s dander is up, they can take out their pistol instead of coming to terms. Too late, the damage is done.
When we all have compassion for our neighbors, then maybe we would be ready for a ban on certain types of abortion while agreeing to help those women at all costs.
But not now.
Mary Talbot, Pittsfield