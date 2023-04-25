Letter: We are voting for Roxanne McCaffrey in Stockbridge

To the editor: Since the town of Stockbridge was formed, three Select board members have collectively represented the wishes of our town.
This process has worked well, as the three members need to discuss and agree on important projects, expenditures and other items that will affect all residents.
The election this May will result in a continuation of the effort for all three Select Board members to agree on what will take place in our town, and that is the reason why we are voting for Roxanne McCaffrey.
During her previous term as one of our representatives, Roxanne worked with her fellow members and did not try to shove her personal agenda down the throats of her fellow members or our town.
Roxanne McCaffrey knows that it takes all three members to decide what is best for Stockbridge, and while something might take a little longer to accomplish, she understands that this is how it has worked and should continue to work for our town.
This is why we are voting for her this year. It is time to return to having our Select Board working together for the best interests of Stockbridge.
Please join us in voting for Roxanne McCaffrey.
Jim and Shelley Balfanz, Stockbridge