To the editor: Berkshire County's third "One Book, One Community" read began at the start of October as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Between now and April — Sexual Assault Awareness Month — participating groups will read "Assume Nothing: A Story of Intimate Violence" by Tanya Selvaratnam, culminating with an author webinar on April 13, 2023. Selvaratnam chronicles her experience coming forward about intimate abuse she suffered while in a relationship with former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and explores the domestic violence crisis exacerbated by the pandemic.
In anticipation of the countywide launch, some groups closely affiliated with our effort read and discussed the book, providing surprising and somewhat disturbing feedback: that Selvaratnam was not a sympathetic enough victim. As a child, she witnessed her father abuse her mother and should have recognized the signs. Given her education and independent means (a Harvard graduate, writer, artist and award-winning producer), Selvaratnam didn’t need to stay with Schneiderman. She should have left him sooner.
Upon hearing these reactions from typically sympathetic allies, I couldn’t help but reflect. I attended the same university as Selvaratnam. I have a career and supportive friends. Would we be met with similar reactions if we experienced intimate violence? Would fear of those reactions inhibit us from speaking up or leaving? Would we be believed or, worse, blamed?
Domestic abuse can be physical, sexual, verbal, emotional, psychological or financial. As Selvaratnam recounts, abuse can begin almost imperceptibly and often escalates. It is isolating. It can happen to anyone. But abuse is never the victim’s fault.
One in three women and one in four men in the U.S. have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. One in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year, and 90 percent of them are eyewitnesses to this violence. Yes, women of lower socioeconomic status, lesser education levels and women of color experience domestic and sexual violence at disproportionately higher rates. But abuse happens across all income levels, color lines and communities both urban and rural.
The bucolic Berkshires are not immune. I encourage my friends and neighbors to join a group read of "Assume Nothing" to learn how vulnerable we all are and how important it is to learn about domestic violence so that we may be open and safe supporters to those suffering abuse. Let us be part of providing a community solution to a community problem.
Katherine O’Neil, Richmond
The writer is a Berkshire One Book, One Community committee member.