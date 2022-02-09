To the editor: When Congress enacted Medicaid 57 years ago, it deemed adult dental coverage “optional,” leaving it to each state whether to offer dental benefits for low-income adults.
As a result, adult coverage varies widely across states (with a third of states offering no dental coverage or only tooth extractions) and across time (with states adding dental care when flush and removing it when strapped). The Medicaid Dental Benefits Act, now before Congress, would correct this oversight by mandating comprehensive dental services for poor and low-income adults in all states — just as dental care has been required for children since 1967.
The dental safety net, comprised primarily of federally qualified health centers like Community Health Programs, is critically important as The Eagle noted (“More than a third of Berkshire Medicaid enrollees don't have a dentist. CHP wants to change that," Eagle, Feb. 5). But the dental safety net is tiny compared to the large numbers of private dentists. That is why the federal government, in collaboration with national dental and health center groups, has since 2003 endorsed contracting between health centers and private dentists. Such contracting does not require private dentists to register as Medicaid providers but does allow them to treat Medicaid patients on referral from health centers. This approach expands the reach of health centers like CHP by making more dentists available to Medicaid beneficiaries.
Focusing only on repairing cavities after they occur is only a partial fix. A more comprehensive approach begins with prevention, and dental prevention begins with community water fluoridation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly three-quarters of the U.S. population has access to fluoridated water. But no one in Berkshire County has access to this proven health benefit.
Mandating comprehensive adult dental coverage in Medicaid, expanding the safety net through contracting with private dentists and making fluoridated water available to Berkshire residents would go a long way toward relieving the problem of inadequate dental care experienced by too many of our neighbors.
Burton Edelstein, Richmond
The writer is professor emeritus of dental medicine and health policy and management at Columbia University Medical Center.