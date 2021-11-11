To the editor: Thanksgiving ushers in a season of celebration and generosity.
Many of us will gather with loved ones to share food and stories. We’ll also seek ways to provide meals to those who struggle to find food, shelter and companionship. But at the center of the festive meals and the generous giving, there are the remains of animals whose lives were filled with suffering and violence.
The turkeys destined for Thanksgiving tables spend every minute crammed into dark, crowded sheds where they grow so fast that they can’t walk by the time they are ready for slaughter. They are exempt from federal laws, which would ensure they receive adequate food and water en route to the slaughterhouse. Likewise, they are exempt from the Humane Slaughter Act, which would otherwise mandate that they are at least unconscious when they die. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, as many as half a million chickens and turkeys are still alive when they are dropped into scalding tanks each year.
It’s fair to ask what is gained in supporting that type of animal cruelty. Thanksgiving dinner without the turkey is no less festive, traditional or delicious. There are mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberry relish, candied sweet potatoes, stuffing and green bean casserole. There are still cocktails before dinner, if that’s your custom, and pumpkin pie to finish the meal. Nothing is lacking. In fact, Thanksgiving becomes even more meaningful with the profound sense of gratitude and joy that comes with the choice to be kind. A turkey-free Thanksgiving is better in every way.
Ginny Messina, Pittsfield