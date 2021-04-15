To the editor: One can believe the earth is flat. One can believe that vaccines are harmful.
One can believe most anything; that doesn’t mean those beliefs are substantially true. A recent letter ("Letter: I believe the left is lying about Jan. 6," Eagle, April 15) claimed that the former president didn’t incite an insurrection. That is a false claim.
The reality is, a latter date had been set for a protest, but that was modified after the president tweeted about Jan. 6. The writer claimed that the president was still speaking when the breach of the Capitol happened; that similarly is false.
We can’t tolerate willful ignorance attempting to narrate an alternate history. There are not "alternative facts." The former president did call for insurrection, successfully, at least in part. He had concluded his comments before it happened. In fact, he invited them to assemble at the Capitol. The fact remains that some are willing to be ignorant of the facts, and that state does not negate the facts in question.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale