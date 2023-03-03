Letter: We can't give up on the love we owe to our kids and grandkids

To the editor: For all of us who might be tempted to say we're "not going to recycle anymore because it's too little, too late; the situation is hopeless" ("Ruth Bass: ‘Such a nice day’ — but is it too nice?" Eagle, Feb. 21), here is something to consider.
Rather than giving in to defeat, we could make each small "snowflake" effort an intentional act of love for all the children and grandchildren of the world. We would then be doing far more than simply saving a little gasoline or the like. We would be spreading more love, something irresistibly life-giving.
Plus, snowflakes pile up. If 50 million people drove 200 fewer miles a year, it would mean 10 billion miles saved. How could that not be worth the effort? We agree with Ruth Bass: "Little things mean a lot." We would also add "Never underestimate the power of love."
Jim and Chris Schwarz, Lee