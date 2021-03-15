To the editor: So they want to get kids back in school in Massachusetts full time by some time in April.
OK, that's sort of feasible. As long as all the staff have had both doses of the vaccine and had the two-week period following to allow the vaccine to be fully effective. But no, they're pushing for elementary schools to be full time by April 5, and the rest of the schools by April 28. April 5 is ludicrous and unfathomably stupid. School staff just became eligible to sign up for the vaccine. If every single staff member were to receive their first dose today of a two-dose vaccine (which is basically impossible), by the math, that would bring the very first safe date to sometime in mid-April. I think a much more realistic date to shoot for is May 1, at the very earliest.
Or, here's an idea: We could just finish up the school year remotely. I mean, we're already more than halfway there.
Ben Wibby, Pittsfield