To the editor: Paul Mark by all accounts seems like a good man.
But what has he done? I see he votes along with his party. I look around Berkshire County and see ragged roads. I see closed-up mills. I can't find anything he has done to fix any of it.
Then add in the endorsement of all his peers, and I think we need a change. Ten years is a long time for one voice. Why not open it up for a new person? How does one even start that process? It seems like they want to keep the club closed. He seems nice, but does nice get things changed?
BW Moran, Lee