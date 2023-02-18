Letter: We don't have to live — and die — this way

To the editor: On Tuesday, when children exchanged valentines with their classmates, some schools faced the threat of a school shooting. ("Local and state police confirm shooting threat to Monument Mountain High School is unsubstantiated," Eagle, Feb. 14.)
Lenox canceled outdoor recess, nearly 60 degrees and sunny for the first time in weeks, out of “an abundance of caution.” Berkshire Hills stayed in lockdown position for an hour.
I’m outraged, and I wonder why everyone isn’t outraged. As an educator in Berkshire County for 13 years, I have endured many lockdowns and ALICE trainings. I have hid in dark corners while the door was banged on so hard it nearly fell off its hinges, and ran for my life to the “safe zone.” I have held hands with newly arrived students, all too used to the threat of violence from their home countries, and assured them that this would never really happen here.
I wish that every adult could practice lockdowns in school. In fact, I think we, as a society, should demand it. There is not a parent, Democrat or Republican, that wants their children to suffer at the hands of a mass murderer. If parents had any idea what their children did during lockdowns, school shootings wouldn’t exist. People would band together to end this madness.
We love children. Educators are required to take courses on psychology and trauma. We know every technique in the book to calm your anxious child, to pivot in a second’s notice from happily passing out valentines to silent huddling in darkness for an hour, to happily passing out valentines again.
We are so tired.
We are all so tired of reading the news about children being murdered.
We are so tired of practicing how to die.
We didn’t sign up for this.
We want to know “Do you love your guns more than your children?”
There is a nationwide teacher’s shortage. The National Guard has been deployed to teach children. The low wages, public discord, and political pawns we’ve become have made us have to defend our positions in our communities. Add the daily threat of death, and teaching just is not something many people want to sign up for.
Columbine happened on April 20, 1999. Since then, 304 school shootings have taken place; 202 children have died, and hundreds more have been injured. The mentality that “it can’t happen here” is no longer. We must hold our elected officials responsible and relentlessly and tirelessly demand gun control; our futures depend on it.
Gabriela Sheehan, Lenox