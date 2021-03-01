We have rights in Lee, too
To the editor: We, the people, of Berkshire County have rights.
We have the right to breathe in clean air and to drink clean water. Placing a known toxic waste PCB dump in our town of Lee, Gateway to the Berkshires, is a violation of our human rights.
We, the people of Lee, do not want a toxic waste dump in our town. We did not have a voice in this decision-making process, another one of our rights being violated. I am voicing my concern as a health care professional advocating for all of our townspeople. We deserve so much better. This major decision that was made by General Electric Co., the Environmental Protection Agency and our Select Board members is in complete violation of our rights to a healthy environment.
This proposed dump will be placed in the vicinity of three miles or closer to five different schools — Montessori School, Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, Saint Mary’s, Lee Elementary School and Lee Middle and High School.
Look at Allendale Elementary School in Pittsfield. Need I say more?
Is this fair to the students and staff at all of these schools to teach and learn being exposed to regularly breathing in the air of a toxic waste dump? Is this a fair decision for the young, old and handicapped population that may not have a voice to speak for themselves?
This dump decision is an unacceptable alternative in ridding GE of their cancer-causing toxic waste. This will no doubt have a long-lasting negative impact on the health and wellness of our future generation. They will be left with a huge mess on their hands.
Please find another healthy alternative solution, GE and EPA. Please do not dump this huge issue in our laps. Anyone who would like to be part of our action group, feel free to join No PCB Dumps Action Group. We already have 5,000 members. You can also contribute to our GoFundMe page or donate to our Lee Bank account.
We can make a difference. It takes a village.
Diane L. Carroll, Lee