To the editor: Dr. Reynolds has been caring for our dogs for many years. ("Berkshires mourns ‘larger than life’ veterinarian," Eagle, Dec. 11.)
We always felt that we were getting the best care there for our pets. Sadly, last March it was time to put down my daughter's beloved dachshund Zuko. We carried him in and set him on the table and John put him to sleep as we stood there sobbing. He told us to take all the time we needed to say goodbye.
Through tears, I asked him if compassion is taught in veterinarian school. He replied, "No, you learn that on the job."
We all lost a wonderful human being.
Mike Spelman, Pittsfield