To the editor: Other than during the Civil War, the country is divided as never before and Donald Trump encourages this.
Anyone who challenges or criticizes him becomes a target for a primary or public humiliation. There are those who are hoping Trump will be president again in 2024 and those that are fearful that if that happens we will no longer have a democracy nor a country. But Trump’s hold on the Republican Party may be slipping, as well as his voter appeal to anyone not in the MAGA orbit.
The public identifies as roughly one-third Republican and one-third Democrat, with the balance being independent voters. Despite his lies and corruption, his continuing insistence that the 2020 election was stolen and that the insurrection was not a bad thing, which Trump stated will lead him to pardoning those involved if reelected, will likely turn off independent voters. Added to this is the RNC characterizing the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection as “legitimate political discourse,” while censuring Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for voting to impeach Trump and serving on the Jan. 6 commission, the Republican Party is showing itself to ignore truth and facts and will not accept anyone who will not blindly follow Trump. What makes them think this is appealing to an independent voter?
Despite being devout Trump supporters, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham are examples of those who have criticized Trump and are now in disfavor. It is reported that McConnell is seeking people to run against Trump-backed candidates for the Senate, but it's not to save his party. It is because Trump wants McConnell removed as Senate Republican leader, so we are beginning to see open warfare in the Republican Party.
Let’s see if the Trump ship of state goes down like the Titanic.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington