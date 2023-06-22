Letter: We must be willing to call out the biggest polluters

To the editor: In a June 15 letter to the editor, members of the Berkshire node of 350 Mass, a grassroots advocacy effort for a healthier climate, made some modest proposals that would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, thereby mitigating the effects of climate change. ("Letter: Forest fire air effects remind us of climate change's consequences," Eagle, June 15.)
Some of the suggestions are common sense and cost-effective, such as ways to efficiently heat and cool one’s residence. My family is already implementing these methodologies. But I think there is much more to be done to avoid environmental and, by extension, economic and political chaos.
The writers ignore the single largest polluting entity in the world. Their suggestion to support Massachusetts state legislation (“Make Polluters Pay,” H.872) also fails in this respect, along with the bill’s supporters.
An extensive study issued by the Watson Institute of International & Public Affairs of Brown University titled “Pentagon Fuel Use, Climate Change and the Costs of War” pins the tail on the donkey: “… the [Department of Defense] is the world’s largest institutional user of petroleum and correspondingly, the single largest producer of greenhouse gases in the world." (The study was issued in 2019, but I don’t think much has changed for the better since then, given all the chicken games in the South China Sea, war in Ukraine, expansion of NATO, etc.)
Following all the war reports, provocations and targeted propaganda it seems that the U.S. war machine is just a dog chasing its own tail: burning more fossil fuel to protect its cheap(er) supply of fuel (and lithium for their storage batteries).
Sure, “make polluters pay” is a catchy phrase. But let’s make all polluters pay, not just the fossil fuel industry but all large-scale consumers of their products.
The environmental movement needs to prioritize the real threats to our planet and unite with those opposed to unipolar militarism.
Meanwhile, everyone should do their part in energy conservation as well as keeping up the pressure on the real environmental culprits.
Frank Tolopko, Otis