We must become the United States again
To the editor: The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, began a renewed racist sentiment in this country.
Instead of realizing the country had been attacked by sociopaths, the misguided conclusion was that we were attacked by a religion. This caused many in this country to spread that hatred and now it’s in our politics. The political division in this country has grown to a point never seen before in our history. Each side of the political aisle has pointed fingers and vilified the other. The hatred that began on Sept. 11 has turned inward.
A little math: The opinions that we have on all issues likely fall on a bell curve. There is a center line that is the dividing point of those opinions. If one side claims the other side is bad and decides to kill them all, then what you are left with is a new bell curve of opinions. Now another side has to be eliminated. If you follow this to its natural conclusion, there will be one person left. In the process of not believing in free speech, you will have destroyed your own country. The Founding Fathers made the First Amendment first for a reason.
America, please come back to the middle. Stop listening to people spewing ideas that are clearly from the far edges of the bell curve and sanity. Stop listening to news organizations that just want to perpetuate the hatred. Stop listening to radio and TV personalities that are telling you who to blame for your problems. Come back to the middle where we used to be; where we used to compromise. We don’t agree; of course we don’t. Whoever does agree on everything? We have to get back to working together and we have to stop spreading hatred.
America has a wound. A wound doesn’t heal from just one side. Yes, there might be an ugly scar for a while but, with time, the scar will fade. The terrorists dealt a tremendous blow to this country. We went to war because of it and many feel like we won. But if we keep hating each other, the terrorists have won. Let’s prove to those who would see this country fall that we can come back together and work on problems with intelligence and cooperation like we used to. Then once again we can be the United States of America.
Thomas P. Sullivan, Lenox