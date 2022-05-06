To the editor: Over the years, we have made not too expensive or too inconvenient efforts to do something to care for the planet.
Yet, despite good intentions, we have only been sleepily dabbling. It has taken a lot more deterioration in conditions to wake us up to reality. We are not alone in this. We don't know anyone who is not aware that the course we are on is unsustainable.
It has also become increasingly clear that, despite some voting records, all our legislators know that climate change is real, human-caused and a serious threat. The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reaffirms that we must reduce greenhouse gas emissions to prevent catastrophe and to create a sustainable and peaceable future.
The week of May 22-29 marks the seventh anniversary of Pope Francis' plea to the world to "care for our common home." This is a good time to learn more ways to wake up and do this. One helpful immediate step would be to encourage our legislators to support the $555 billion proposal for lowering greenhouse gas emissions and building more resilience in communities most impacted by climate change.
It is going to take all of us. Living in the "Land of Nod" is no longer an option.
James and Christine Schwarz, Lee