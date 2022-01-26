To the editor: I am grateful to be fully vaccinated, having had three doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
But I am sad and angry that we will not easily end the COVID-19 pandemic due to the misguided national self-interest and vaccine hoarding of high-income nations. By failing to vaccinate the world when we had the opportunity, we have enabled the virus to mutate, causing not only omicron, which is leading us rapidly toward 1 million American deaths, but potentially creating more virulent variants.
Viruses know no borders. Until we are all safe, which now means at a minimum all vaccinated, none of us are safe. It is truly remarkable that science enabled vaccine creation and production within nine months. However, by creating artificial scarcity of manufacturing and thus not getting vaccines to lower and middle income countries, we have allowed this pandemic to continue indefinitely. Previous estimates by Public Citizen showed that we could have vaccinated the world with 11 billion vaccines at a cost of $25 billion. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case. “The emergence of the immune-evasive omicron variant means that 22 billion more mRNA vaccine doses are now needed to bring the pandemic under control," according to a PrEP4All report released earlier this month that was written with scientists at Harvard, the Columbia University Schools of Public Health and medicine, the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization in Canada and New York University.
The United States has the ability to lead the world in producing vaccines and sharing vaccine technology to enable local manufacturing which will better situate us to contain the next inevitable pandemic. And better yet, we can lead in the creation of a multilateral fund, along the lines of The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, which could holistically prevent the next pandemic by preventing zoonotic spillover.
Right now, there are multiple groups — including CARE, RESULTS, Borgen Project, Right to Health Action, Global Citizen, Partners in Health — advocating together to push the Biden administration and Congress to include at least $17 billion for vaccines in the upcoming February appropriations. For perspective, Congress approved $778 billion for military spending in December. Please join me and add your voice to ensure that we provide adequate funding to stop COVID now. This is an issue of global health, global security and global humanitarianism. And it is the right and necessary thing to do.
Leslye Heilig, Great Barrington