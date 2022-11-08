To the editor: Americans need to take more stock in the potency of words.
What we say to or about others has the power to uplift or destroy their human spirit. Social media platforms are being used as megaphones by those wishing to advance the spread of hate-filled messages and conspiracy theories. Social media users know that within seconds they can reach millions of people and destroy reputations or distort reality. They lack courage to confront their supposed enemy face to face. Others can’t accept truth so they create conspiracies to cultivate distrust.
America has witnessed a dangerous rise in hate crimes because of the proliferation of hate-filled messaging from social media platforms. Americans no longer embrace the “Golden Rule,” which fostered goodwill toward one another. Instead, they demand respect for their views and condemn others who don’t share them. It’s the root cause of America’s divisiveness.
Unless we strive to become more empathetic and seek common ground, America will continue its downward spiral. Even more frightening, democracy will be destroyed.
Beverly J. Tobin, Pittsfield