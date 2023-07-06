Letter: We must protect immigrant parents and children

To the editor: If we really want to celebrate our nation’s independence, we should remember our nation’s history and honor our patriotic symbols, such as the Statue of Liberty, for what they are.
Lady Liberty stands as a beacon of hope and welcome to those who seek refuge and safety. Unfortunately, many have forgotten what Lady Liberty and our nation stand for today.
Some leaders look only to create divisions across the country and in our communities by subjecting immigrant families and children to inappropriate and undeserved barriers. All of these measures hurt our communities, our economy and our country.
Instead our elected officials should look to the example of Lady Liberty to protect immigrants with legislation like:
• The Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929 (H.R. 1511).
• The Lifting Immigrant Families Through Benefits Access Restoration Act, the so-called LIFT the BAR Act (H.R. 4170 and S. 2038).
• The Asylum Seeker Worker Authorization Act of 2023 (H.R. 1325) that could help boost immigrant families and create a better future for our children.
This is an opportunity for bipartisanship in Congress to support immigrant parents and children. It is long overdue and critical to our community.
Al Blake, Becket