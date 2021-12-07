We must push Congress to act on our behalf
To the editor: How have we come to this — the inability of Congress to act as agents for the public good?
Every day, I check to see if Build Back Better has been brought up, let alone passed, in the Senate. And I continue to advocate for Senate bill S.2297 and House bill H.R.391, both of which would move to vaccinate 70 percent of the world by September 2022 and invest in pandemic prevention. But what I find instead is that there is infighting between members of Congress leading the bills — Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, and Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., and it’s over things that really could be resolved without holding the world hostage. How did we get here?
I cannot fathom the inability of our elected officials to act on our behalf. They are sinking deeper into partisan discord and bureaucracy and failing to look at the greater good. According to recent polling by Monmouth University, “more than two-thirds of the American public say both the Democratic Party (69 percent) and the Republican Party (69 percent) do not pay enough attention to everyday economic issues that affect people like them.” Support for the infrastructure deal stands at 65 percent and for BBB it’s 62 percent with 60 percent supporting the climate change funding contained in it. So what gives?
We each have a responsibility to contact our elected officials and let them know how we want them to represent us. If, as constituents, we do not do this, we enable them to act with disregard for our choices, and our voices matter.
I want, and the world needs, to see global vaccine access now; a plan to prevent future pandemics; infrastructure being upgraded and providing more jobs; actions taken now on climate change; and a Congress that functions on our behalf.
Maybe my wish list is an optimist’s musings, but I believe we can get there. But if we fail now, history will not look back on us kindly.
Leslye Heilig, Great Barrington