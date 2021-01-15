We must rally to our democracy’s aid
To the editor: Our Democracy hangs by a thread.
On Dec. 7, 1941, this nation faced a day of infamy from foreign invaders. On Jan. 6, the 80th anniversary of Franklin Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms speech, we faced another day of infamy but from domestic terrorists.
Our nation’s Capitol, our citadel of democracy, was ransacked by a mob incited by our own president. The scenes of the rampage were horrific. The violence was based on the president’s campaign of undermining our elections. Big lies and baseless claims of election fraud, constantly repeated and promoted by the president, were further amplified by 8 senators and 139 House members who continued the campaign of lies, as they voted to stop the certification.
Mob violence and trying to overturn free and fair elections (certified by each state and approved by innumerable courts) was an attempted coup. That’s what dictatorships do, not democracies. What a tragic display for all those men and women who have fought and died for this democracy. And what a tragic contrast with the way nonviolent Black Lives Matters protesters were treated all summer long, including those cleared away for the president’s photo-op, and facing hundreds of police officers with waiting vans and buses to haul them away. Racism runs rampant.
So, the Four Freedoms Coalition is inviting everyone to join us for a gathering on Zoom titled “Defending Our Democracy, Preserving our Freedoms” on Sunday, Jan. 24 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. We will have a brief program of music and speakers to recommit to defend our freedoms, the elections that protect the, and the end to racism. To register, visit our website at 4freedomscoalition.org.
When Franklin Roosevelt articulated the Four Freedoms — Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Worship, Freedom from Want and Freedom from Fear — he was engaged in fighting a war to protect democracy. He probably never even imagined a serious internal threat to democratic elections. But without protecting elections, without truth telling, without the end of racism, FDR’s Four Freedoms become meaningless.
Please join us on Zoom on Jan. 24. We have a Republic … only if we can keep it.
Sherwood Guernsey, Pittsfield
The writer is a member of the Four Freedoms Coalition steering committee. Also signing this letter were Toni Buckley, Shirley Edgerton, Frank Farkas, Becky Meier, Brian Morrison, Colin Ovitsky, Dennis Powell, Eleanor Velez and Megan Whilden.