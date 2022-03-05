To the editor: I hope every American will resist the impulse to complain about the price of gasoline and other goods and services during these turbulent times.
We have never experienced bombs falling on our heads or seen our children's limbs flying off or heard foreign tanks rumbling down our streets as Europeans did during World War II, and as Ukrainians are now. Europe has less than half our land mass; its countries are the size of our states. Europeans remember Hitler taking over country after country, decimating lives and cities in his wake. Vladimir Putin is following in Hitler's footsteps, lying to Russians, just as Hitler did in Germany.
We were protected by being oceans away from the devastation in Europe. We are fortunate today to have a seasoned leader who cares deeply about life and liberty — ours as well as those in Ukraine. European nations learned that no one is safe once a dictator begins his expansion.
We are oceans away, but nuclear war will spare no one. Whining and blaming President Joe Biden for rising prices is cowardly and infantile. Donald Trump would have allowed Putin to land-grab and proclaim victory. We must grow up and be mature and caring adults. When you are on the verge of grumbling, remember Ukrainian courage.
Grace Breckenridge, Williamstown