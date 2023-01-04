Letter: We need a better common understanding of crypto's effect on our economy

To the editor: I remain fascinated by the astronomical amounts of money supposedly bandied about by investors in the buying and selling of what, to my untutored brain, is nothing more than Monopoly money, guaranteed by no government and without any identification or explanation of what hard assets actually provide the floor beneath this make-believe currency.
It is thus requested that the most knowledgeable staff writer available be assigned the task of researching and then spelling out where this immeasurable monetary value attributed to cryptocurrency actually comes from. We see the current titans of Wall Street buying and selling this stuff, assembling incomprehensible fortunes which then seem to evaporate or at least diminish by frightening percentages overnight from causes neither seen nor understood.
The common man who naively thinks we are still on the gold standard with assets of true monetary value supporting our paper money should adjust to life in the 21st century.
Timothy J. Sullivan Jr., Pittsfield