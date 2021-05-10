To the editor: Following the resignation of Dennis Powell from the Pittsfield School Committee, the overwhelming commentary has been about how he stepped away not why he stepped away.
Instead of carefully considering the process that drove him to leave, there has been an air of defensiveness. In a predominantly white city with a predominantly white School Committee, we need to closely examine whether the norms that define our systems are equitable. We need to closely examine the reasons a Black man is speaking out. We need to give space for everyone to have a voice and an opinion that is heard. We need to show grace when that perspective does not align perfectly with ours. Diversity — not just in skin color but also in thinking — will move us forward; homogeneity will set us back.
To draw a parallel to the national stage, I encourage us to consider Colin Kaepernick. When he took a knee during the anthem, people said, "How dare you insult our country?" Those who denounced his actions did not stop to consider why he was taking such a bold step, dismissing him as divisive. The local response to Mr. Powell's resignation has been alarmingly similar: "How dare you insult our school district?" Those who denounce his actions are not considering why he resigned so boldly, criticizing him as impulsive and disloyal.
If we truly desire to be just for all, then we need to pay better attention to how our BIPOC community feels about whether our systems are equitable.
Ashley and Daryl Shreve, Pittsfield