To the editor: Our Constitution is an excellent plan for government of the country, but it does have flaws.
However, it defines how flaws can be fixed through an amendment process. The process is difficult, but somehow we have managed to do it 27 times.
In a parliamentary system of government, the leader of the country is the prime minister. Often there is a ceremonial position, a king or a president who represents the whole nation and is above the fickle winds of politics. We lack that.
If such a government becomes inept, the parliament can quickly remove the prime minister by a vote of “no confidence.” Unlike our lengthy and highly political impeachment process, such a vote does not stigmatize the person, who can make a comeback later.
Polls today show that we have lost confidence in President Joe Biden. But we have no recourse other than impeachment, which I do not want him to endure. It looks like we are stuck with him for almost three more years. The president and the vice president are a package deal. I think that they ought to be removed as a package deal.
An amendment to the Constitution could provide a solution less drastic than impeachment. Provide for Congress to remove the president and vice president by a vote of no confidence, perhaps by a two-thirds vote. (Note that the 25th Amendment already grants Congress power to remove a president for other reasons.) I think this should be followed by a special presidential election.
If the president were a man or woman of honor, resignation after a no confidence vote would make formal removal unnecessary. An amendment is usually initiated by Congress and is not ratified until three-fourths of the states approve. That may take a decade or more. But having such an amendment on the table might encourage presidents to do the right thing. Nixon did.
