To the editor: What this country needs is a second Bill of Rights.
1. The right to a useful and remunerative job.
2. The right to earn enough to provide adequate food and clothing and recreation.
3. The right of farmers to raise and sell their products at a return that give them and their family a decent living.
4. The right of every businessman, large or small, to trade in an atmosphere of freedom from unfair competition and domination from monopolies at home or abroad.
5. The right of every family to a decent home.
6. The right to medical care and the opportunity to achieve and enjoy good health.
7. The right to protection from the economic fears of old age, sickness, accident, and unemployment.
8. The right to a good education.
All these rights spell security.
This economic Bill of Rights is not very new. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt expounded them in the annual State of the Union message in 1944.
These ought to be what Congress addresses than all the personal attacks.
Albert W. St. Cyr, North Adams