Letter: We need a single-payer health care system now

To the editor: Your article on the possibility of a single-payer health system in Massachusetts makes clear that the current medical system is driven by the profit motive — and that the speaker of the House is intent on maintaining the status quo. ("Berkshire doctors, activists, confront lawmakers about prioritizing single-payer health care legislation," Eagle, Feb. 11.)
I thank Reps. Smitty Pignatelli and Tricia Farley-Bouvier for their ongoing support of a single-payer system. To Rep. Pignatelli’s concern about “quality health care and maintaining small hospitals in the Berkshires,” I would add that the current system continues to produce ongoing closures of rural hospitals and medical bankruptcies.
We need to put people’s welfare over profits when it comes to health care — and a single-payer system will make that happen.
Michele Marantz, Dalton