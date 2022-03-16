To the editor: We have been here before.
In 1962, the United States presented Russia with a nonnegotiable demand that it remove all offensive missiles from Cuba. Now, Russia made a similar nonnegotiable demand that Ukraine not be permitted to join NATO, with its introduction of Western missiles and armaments. The West has made the appropriate first response of not allowing our aircraft into Russian-controlled Ukrainian airspace to avoid an immediate confrontation with Russian air forces.
The off-ramp for not allowing a mistake from hurtling the world into World War III, as small mistakes hurtled the world into WWI in 1914, requires Ukraine to understand that it is directly within Russia’s geographical sphere of interest, as Cuba was in ours, and then follow the example demonstrated by Finland, another country that borders Russia. Finland is a free and independent nation, friendly to the West that is careful to pose no military threat to Russia. Doing this has the real possibility of stopping both the bloodshed of Ukrainians and Russians now taking place and the continued unrelenting destruction of Ukraine.
Doing otherwise has the real possibility of turning the current Ukrainian national war into an international one. On our side, instituting a no-fly zone or permitting NATO planes into Ukraine will have little military effect, as the vast majority of Ukrainian destruction is caused by missiles, land artillery and tanks. What it certainly can, and most likely will do, however, is give Russia a direct excuse to attack Ukraine’s rear military supply in Poland. This will trigger NATO’s Article 5 agreement that requires us to respond. Then, with missiles flying between Russia and the West, Article 5 changes from a mutual defense pact into a mutual nuclear suicide act. We owe it to our children to prevent the possibility of this occurring. If we are going in this direction, then let congress formally declare war and not be led into it by not clearly understanding the consequences of our own actions.
Gary Bronson, Lenox