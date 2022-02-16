To the editor: I would like to add support to the recent comments of Dr. Larry Pellish in support of Massachusetts legislation to clarify, delineate and canonize a legal format to facilitate widening of the choices available in end-of-life situations. ("Letter: We should be able to have dignity in life and in death," Eagle, Feb. 5.)
Fortunately, over time both the general community and the medical provider community have collaborated to improve options independently of legal realization. My experience over many years attempting to be of assistance to families navigating these turbulent waters is that there has long been a disparity between technological advances in the extension of life and the social changes necessary to enable death with lesser suffering and greater dignity rather than inadvertently extending painful death.
This admittedly is a complex issue with inevitable clash of belief systems. Our legislators need the feedback of as many of their citizens as possible to do this sensitive work on behalf of as many concerned citizens as possible with as many voices as possible being heard.
Robert Taylor, M.D., Pittsfield