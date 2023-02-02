Letter: We need bravery from commonsense Republicans, but I won't hold my breath

To the editor: In a Jan. 19 letter to the editor, Leonard H. Sigal excellently itemized the planned missteps by the new Republican House majority and their misguided efforts since being sworn in.
But it didn’t have to be this way, had Kevin McCarthy followed the path laid out for him by his predecessor.
Nancy Pelosi was an extremely effective Speaker of the House during her tenure and reminded me of Tip O’Neill without the cigar. She ran a how-to clinic for anyone listening. Unfortunately, Kevin McCarthy was on the phone taking orders from Donald Trump or cut the class entirely. Whatever the reason, he earned a grade of “unprepared."
Unlike McCarthy’s marathon 15 votes for speaker, Pelosi never brought a bill to the floor unless she had the votes for passage. Like McCarthy’s problem with the far right, Pelosi had to deal with those on the far left that unsuccessfully tried to deprive her of the gavel. Rather than giving in to demands as McCarthy had, she quietly maintained control.
Instead of pushing back, McCarthy succumbed to pressure from the fringe Freedom Caucus, allowing them to hijack control of the House, with those who led the piracy given plum committee assignments for their support. They are now overreaching and making a mockery of their legislative body. If no more than six brave Republican House members will vote with the Democrats to pass the debt ceiling and other important legislation, regular order can be restored. Unfortunately, “brave” and “Republicans” are two words that can no longer be said together.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington