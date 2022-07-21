To the editor: Douglas B. Mishkin, of Great Barrington, wrote a letter to the editor criticizing the very few local politicians who have been vocal about the overturning of Roe v. Wade. ("Letter: DA Harrington is grandstanding again," Eagle, July 8.)
The only elected officials that I have seen be vocally in support of women's rights have been District Attorney Andrea Harrington and state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier. Where are the men? Not outwardly supporting us. They are sitting on their computers writing letters attacking those that do speak out for us.
Mishkin wrote "I’m a progressive, I disagree with overruling Roe" and that we don't need DA Harrington to protect us. That is not a guarantee. We were never supposed to have Roe v. Wade overturned, but here we are in 2022.
I want to thank the elected officials who have stood with us at protests and put out clear communication letting women know they are protected in this state for now. I especially want to thank DA Harrington for addressing it in multiple languages. As a first-generation American, the descendant of immigrants, I know pockets of the community that often don't know what is happening because nothing is presented in a language they know and there is no outreach.
People like Mishkin support Timothy Shugrue for Berkshire district attorney and are out of touch with the vulnerable and the marginalized in this community. They refuse to see or hear us or are needs. But we vote, too. And we wanted elected leaders that look after all of us. Recognize the failed policies that punish us and work toward new policies that don't criminalize poverty.
People calling themselves progressive doesn’t mean their words or actions actually are. Criticizing women standing up for each other is a disappointment but not unexpected.
Lorena Bailon, Lee