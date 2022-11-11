To the editor: We always hear the expressions "Love thy neighbor," "Treat others how you want to be treated," and "Look out for your fellow man/woman."
The Democratic and Republican parties do not live by this example at all. Both parties are very divisive and critical of each other and do not have their constituents as their main focus; it is only about their party.
If the parties worked together, they could get more issues resolved. In order to work together, they must add the word "compromise" to their vocabulary instead of pointing fingers at each other.
Both parties need to grow up and stop acting like a 2-year-old having a tantrum. Should both parties continue this way, nothing will ever get done, and the American people will be more frustrated than ever with them.
It is time to have politicians be accountable for what they are doing or lack of it. We need to have politicians who put the American people first.
The colors of both parties are red and blue. The colors of our flag are red, white and blue, and that defines us as Americans not by political parties.
Kelly and Paul Koperek, Lee