To the editor: A group of politicians at Stockbridge Town Hall want to bring a resort/high-density housing boom into town.
They are trying to sell it by spinning the town’s demographics and forecasting doom if we don’t rush their misleadingly named “Natural Historic Resource Protection Zoning” bylaw into effect. Whatever they call it, this Trojan horse was always meant to favor developers, which is exactly what it does through its permit process, waivers for special interests and density building formulas.
Why? The town has a balanced budget, a surplus and one of the lowest property tax rates in the state. But money for developers may be trumping history, heritage and sense. We have spent thousands of tax dollars to support what we thought was a good-faith effort to rewrite the Cottage Era Bylaw. Instead, we are being pushed hard to support the NHRPZ, the product of yet another expensive consultant, closed subcommittee meetings and personal agendas.
It’s time to begin an honest effort to engage all residents of Stockbridge in a good-faith sharing of ideas about our future. It will be hard work. It means genuine open meetings, public outreach, Q&As, research, data-gathering and assessment. This is how responsible government and community align before writing new bylaws.
A democratic, fully informed process will result in a real blueprint for the future. We need a Planning Board that is balanced, represents a diversity of views, understands procedure, practices transparency, builds trust and listens to all of our citizens.
Please vote for lifetime residents Gary Pitney and Carl Sprague for the Stockbridge Planning Board. They are straight shooters and communicators. They know this town — the people, the history, the heritage and the land. They understand and value its irreplaceable assets. Their planning experience and commitment to Stockbridge are too valuable to do without. They will help all of us start the real process of planning ahead so we can give Stockbridge a future worthy of its past.
Bruce A. Blair, Stockbridge