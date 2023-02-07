Letter: We need stricter radiofrequency emission rules

To the editor: In 1996, when the Federal Communication Commission’s safety limits for wireless telecommunication were written, there were 4 million cellphones worldwide.
Mostly flip phones, as the gals in "Clueless" used, these phones were designed to chat on the go. They had no music, video, navigation, Bluetooth or games.
Twenty-two years later in 2018, we had more than 40 million phones. This is not only an incredible increase in volume of electromagnetic activity but also the qualities.
If you could see frequencies, you’d see wavelengths vary in size, speed and pulsing. Yet we cannot see the sea of electromagnetic smog around us.
If the iPhone was released 11 years after the FCC safety limits were written, how is it possible the thermal tests used to determine safe levels properly address the technologies today?
The Telecommunications Act of 1996 addresses only the making of an outdoor phone call. That’s what it was written for as that was the technology then. It was not written for watching movies in your car or dating online while at cafes. The intended service the TCA upholds is making phone calls.
Telecom would like us to believe small-cell, millimeter-wave technology is safe. Not only it is not safe to watch movies while on your bike, but small-cell, millimeter-wave frequencies have been shown to damage our cells. Italy’s 2018 Ramazzini Institute study specifically addressed non-ionizing radiation fields and living matter, with particular reference to potential non-thermal toxic effects. The study was designed to test the safety of radiofrequency limits in place today by constantly exposing rats to radiofrequency radiation. It showed brain and heart tumor increases in the rats that exposed to the strongest electromagnetic fields. Hello, Houston, we have a problem.
We all want broadband, yet not at the expense of our health, and Lenox requires better phone service, for which a tall tower sited far away from our homes and bodies is a solution. Small-cell antenna are not safe. Period. Furthermore, the FCC must update their safety guidelines to address the current technology and catch up with us.
Ordinances and bylaws can and must be put in place to protect our towns from needless small-cell, millimeter-wave technology. We can use fiber optic for the rest. Let’s work together to find the correct tower placements and keep our town safely thriving.
Kathryn Levin, Sheffield