To the editor: I am 72 years old. My first experience with smoking pot was in July 1969 the night before leaving for Vietnam.
I was 20 years old and had an attitude about life that probably was partially based on the fact that I might not come home. (I should note that, at the time, New York state, where I lived, had a legal drinking age of 18.) I survived Vietnam and combat and managed to contribute to society and have a successful career.
During much of that time, I smoked pot. I had the ability to know the right and wrong time just as I had and have the ability to know when to have a drink. While my pot smoking has essentially stopped due to life circumstances and nothing more, I do continue to take a drink now and then, and if the opportunity to smoke pot arises, I certainly will take a toke or two.
The discussion about raising the legal age of pot purchase/possession to 25 is absurd. We are living in a world where "Reefer Madness" is still controlling decisions. (For those who don't know, "Reefer Madness" was a movie produced in 1936 that was financed by a church group to depict the pitfalls of drug addiction. To view it today is to see it as the fallacy based movie it was.) If the age of consent for pot is raised to 25, then the age for alcohol and cigarettes must also be the same. ("Five years after Massachusetts voters approved marijuana legalization, some lawmakers seek increased restrictions," Eagle, Dec. 8.) There cannot be a disparity between something that is considered more "legal" than another item even though they are all on the same spectrum of addictive and debilitating if abused. (I am all for outlawing cigarettes completely, but that is another topic altogether.) The proposals for changing of pot laws are as discriminatory as the rules that were put into place during the COVID "lockdown" when liquor sales were available but legal pot sales were not.
I fully agree that there needs to be an enforcement of laws to restrict the consumption of pot as well as alcohol, but the weakness is the enforcement, not the existence of those laws. As long as parents see no harm in giving little Johnny a drink prior to 21 because "we did it when we were that age," there will be no moral compass to follow by our young people.
Paul J. Tabone, Dalton