To the editor: The murder trials of Kyle Rittenhouse and Travis McMichael raise serious questions about our concept of “self defense.”
Both men claimed they feared for their lives because the victims were trying to take their guns away and would shoot them if they succeeded.
Rittenhouse, who acted in the middle of a large mob with mayhem and confusion around him, was given the benefit of the doubt and acquitted. McMichael acted in broad daylight, in an otherwise peaceful environment against a victim who had no weapon and was convicted.
Rittenhouse and McMichael were in those circumstances only because they decided to take the law into their own hands. Rittenhouse had no reason to be at the riot armed with an assault rifle he barely knew how to use. McMichael claimed to be trying to make a “citizen’s arrest” in the absence of any justification do so.
The McMichaels should have called the police. Rittenhouse should have stayed home. Three people died only because these defendants freely chose to be vigilantes.
Despite the fact that in both cases police initially took no action against them, I don’t believe the police really want vigilantes doing their jobs for them. I certainly don’t.
We need to incorporate some common sense into the shield of self defense. The rule of law means the people who enforce the law must be duly appointed, trained professionals. That system is not without issues, but vigilante attitudes and acts have no place in America.
Paul Kolderie, Hoosick, N.Y.