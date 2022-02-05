To the editor: I have endeavored to live a meaningful and dignified life. I would like to have a meaningful and dignified death.
The End of Life Options Act, also known as the Death with Dignity Act, currently being considered by the Massachusetts Legislature would afford a terminally ill person such a death. A terminally ill person could receive a prescription from their doctor that would provide them with a painless death at a time of their choosing. They would not have to have their final hours, days or weeks filled with unrelenting pain or incapacitating breathlessness and the progressive loss of the ability to perform even the simplest acts of daily life.
Such an act is currently law in 10 states, including Maine, Vermont and New Jersey, as well as the District of Columbia. It has been law in Oregon for 24 years without any known cases of abuse.
The act would require that two physicians, your primary doctor and a specialist in the field of your terminal illness, determine that you have a life expectancy of no more than six months. These two physicians, as well as a psychotherapist, would also ensure that you are of sound mind and fully understand the circumstances of your illness and your request for a lethal prescription. These health professionals would also ensure that you are not being coerced to make this decision in any way.
If you think that you or your loved ones or friends might want to have this option, please call or send an email today to the co-chairs of the Joint Committee on Public Health to pass this act (H.2381) out of the committee. State Sen. Joanne Comerford can be reached at 617-722-1532 or Jo.Comerford@masenate.gov, and state Rep. Marjorie Decker at 617-722-2060 or Marjorie.Decker@mahouse.gov.
Larry J. Pellish, M.D., Pittsfield