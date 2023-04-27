Letter: We should be focused on wages more than housing policy

To the editor: There has been much focus of late on the concept of affordable housing in Stockbridge.
The focus is new construction of “affordable” housing. It is inarguable is that there is an affordability crisis of housing relative to wages. Many municipalities have begun talking about governmental solutions to provide new avenues to affordable housing, but no one seems to be talking about the other simpler solution, which would be establishing a living wage.
While some might balk that raising wages will increase the price of goods and services, which it undoubtedly would, we become myopic to the larger benefits of doing so. Even if there were a hefty increase in minimum wage, those at the bottom end of the scale would still live paycheck to paycheck. The difference is that if there is more discretionary income, that money can be spent in the local economy. The more transactions between vendors locally, the more work that money is doing. So, if a worker can afford local housing, and perhaps spend an evening going to dinner, taking in a movie, taking in a local event or even purchasing groceries, they are helping to stimulate the local economy.
Conservatives have long touted the necessity for people to lift themselves up by their own bootstraps. That is a fine sentiment, but for too long employers have unilaterally controlled working conditions. Under W-2 employment, the employers dictate when to report to work, the scope of work and the value of said work. During the pandemic, many workers’ views shifted on the topic. “Visitors have begun flocking to the Berkshires,” reads the headline of a recent Eagle article. It adds: “some young workers are seeking jobs that more closely align with their long-term career goals” and “those in the job market are often seeking hourly pay rates of $20 or more.”
I agree there is an issue here to address, but I think the solution is to level the playing field in accordance with market forces, not to attempt to artificially produce low-cost housing, particularly since I haven’t seen any proposed firewall that would prevent tourists from taking a full-time lease of such a property with no intention of occupying it full-time.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale