To the editor: Berkshire Gas customers recently received an invitation to share their thoughts about “the future of natural gas.”
I am writing to urge that as many people as possible respond to this opportunity with urgency and with the message that we need to avoid greenhouse gas altogether, going with zero emissions technology. I am a 350 member, but also a grandmother who loves her grandchildren and this Earth.
Natural gas, aka fracked gas, as many of us have learned, is toxic to living creatures and extremely harmful to our planet. Hydrogen, which is being considered by the gas companies, will have a higher leak rate and will be emitting nitrogen oxide when burned.
Hydrogen can only be blended with gas in small proportions, so there will be a lot of methane produced and leaked. Pipelines carrying hydrogen will have to be coated, if possible, or replaced, all at the expense of the ratepayer. The switch to hydrogen is also very likely to require gas users to replace their appliances with hydrogen-safe models.
Renewable energy, such as heat pumps, are becoming more affordable. Electricity through wind and solar is becoming more available.
For anyone who has lost the information about how to respond to Berkshire Gas, there are three ways: Visit thefutureofgas.com and click on "We want to Hear from You"; call 833-285-7160 (toll-free) and leave a voicemail; or email futureofgas@erm.com.
Thanks in advance for your help with this critical mission.
Judy Gitelson, Pittsfield