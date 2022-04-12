To the editor: I have nothing but respect for the Ukrainian refugees, but I am frustrated by the obvious prejudice on display around the world.
Ukrainian refugees are met with food, water, shelter, medical intervention, music and the right to live for three years in the European Union. Middle Eastern and African refugees are met with hostility and guns and pushed back out to sea or sent to refugee camps, sometimes for years while hoping to be allowed into a country that is not at constant war.
The only other difference in these refugees is that one group is white and the other is not.
Nancy Stuart, Lee