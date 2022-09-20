To the editor: Recently, The Eagle has devoted some front-page coverage to the problem of homelessness ("Lack of access to sanitation areas and restrooms causing problems in downtown Pittsfield," Eagle, Sept. 14) and then again in an editorial in its weekend edition ("Our Opinion: Pittsfield's persistent homelessness problem demands the attention of our community's open hearts and minds," Eagle, Sept. 17).
The first story focused on the need for toilet facilities faced by those living without a home to return to, particularly at night. The editorial was broader in scope and inspiring in its expression of concern for the many difficulties faced by homeless individuals. There was also a bit of commentary on the ever-increasing amount of panhandling on the streets, particularly in Pittsfield.
The editorial further mentioned the specific difficulties added to the problem of poverty that come along with issues of mental health, drug abuse and such. I suggest that The Eagle assign one or more reporters to interview those in the community with no place to call home and generate a composite of ideas that homeless people feel would best help improve their situations. I know from conversations with some such individuals that not all answers would be identical, and therefore The Eagle could portray a researched assessment of where the community might best place its efforts to improve the lot of those fellow citizens who will soon face winter weather without a warm and safe place as their habitat.
Don Lathrop, Canaan, N.Y.