Letter: We should recite the Pledge of Allegiance more often in America

To the editor: Democracy is a government where the majority wins and respects the minority.
It only exists if there is an agreement on underlying moral and social contracts. The Declaration of Independence has been our moral and social directive. This document states the principles on which our government and identity have been based. We know and repeat its famous line "that all men are created equal."
Unfortunately, to this day, half of our country has never accepted or believed in the phrase "all men are created equal." Many in this disbelieving half-country also seek to ban abortion, disallow gun control, promote white supremacy and strongly support Donald Trump. These southern states were segregationist and entered a Civil War that killed 650,000 soldiers. Trump revealed this division that existed in the belly of our country. This division was there in 1787 at the Constitutional Convention, where the existence of slavery was what separated the southern states from the northern states.
Sadly, patriotism has died in our country. Our country started with 13 states and has grown to 50 through our immigrant population. At the citizenship naturalization ceremony, all immigrants must pledge allegiance to our country. Why have we stopped taking an oath of allegiance to our country? In grammar school, we pledged allegiance to the flag every morning. In high school, the principal had the flag presented at every auditorium, and we would stand, put our right hand over our hearts and recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Now at all sports events, we stand and listen to a poorly performed rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Can you imagine the impact it would have if, at the next Super Bowl, the entertainer came out and said, "Before I sing, please stand and place your right hand over your heart, and say with me: I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands: one nation under god, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Thank you, and now I will perform." Maybe we could reignite our patriotism.
Repetition, the repeating of something over and over, is a way to breathe life back into our patriotism. Trump used repetition and repeated that he "won the election" over and over, and half of our citizens believed him. We should revive the reciting of our Pledge of Allegiance everywhere and often.
Rocco Cirigliano, Richmond