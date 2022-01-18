To the editor: I suggest that we reduce the reasons why women choose to terminate a pregnancy. ("Carole Owens: The abortion battle and the war for control," Eagle, Jan. 12.)
Our country could decide to support the health and well-being of all its children by providing guaranteed health insurance at birth to every child until the age of 18, providing a living wage for parents with family-friendly stable work schedules, affordable safe housing and drinking water, high quality day care and universal pre-K, modern well-supplied schools with well-paid teaching staffs, science-based sex ed for teens with reliable contraception available for those who decide to be sexually active. This is all doable. We are a wealthy country still and our defense budget is currently bursting at the seams with money it didn't ask for.
I would also like to point out that by not allowing a woman the right to choose if she wants to carry a pregnancy to term or not, we are making women third-class citizens, behind the rights of men and fetuses. If "my body, my choice" works for vaccine-deniers, then "my body, my choice" should work for women as well.
I do think we can do better, and we have many options open to us if we have the will to choose them.
Brenda Landes, Pittsfield