To the editor: Perhaps we should eliminate both the liberal Democratic and the Republican parties and establish two different parties for Americans to identify with.
We should have an extremist liberal party and a moderate party. Those who don't like our financial system or our system of jurisprudence, can join the liberal democratic party and the majority can join the moderate party.
Right now, it seems we have mixed values represented in both current parties. The bad thing is that those favoring the extreme liberal positions seem to be controlling both parties. They have the loudest voices, which the news media love and play up to the hilt. They simply drown out the sane, responsible and thoughtful people on Fox News and Newsmax.
If we form new parties, we can elect moderate candidates who will work for the betterment of our country, not just a political party or their own ideologies. We won't have to put up with idiotic people from both current parties. They will simply be so far out of the mainstream values that moderates will triumph in any election.
Just like the "defund the police" movement has crashed, maybe the liberal Democratic extreme voices in our government will be silenced. And thank you Joe Biden for shutting down the Keystone Pipeline and letting the price of a gallon of gas to climb with no end in sight. But don't worry, Joe, you and your co- conspirators will not be affected by the inflation you are causing all the rest of us Americans.
Thomas D. Gilardi, Pittsfield