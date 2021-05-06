To the editor: As I keep hearing parents, school staff and students themselves worrying about "falling behind," I wonder what the big hurry is.
It seems like a good time for kids to relax, develop their hobbies and other interests and be free of peer pressure. The adult rat race will unfortunately still be there whenever they finish school.
I also don't understand the need for them to be on a computer all day. Why can't they read books and newspapers and then write reports about what they've learned?
Barbara Hinds, New Marlborough